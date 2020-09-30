ANGOLA — Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert died unexpectedly while in his office in the Steuben Community Center on Tuesday morning. He was 62.
Mr. Gilbert perhaps was best known for using innovative methods to deal with drainage, including the introduction of the use of constructed wetlands to Steuben County.
He most recently was reelected in 2018. He was first elected in 1982 and withstood every challenge he had at the polls.
“We have lost a key, vital player in county government,” said Ron Smith, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
As surveyor, Mr. Gilbert presided over the Steuben County Drainage Board, of which the commissioners are also members.
“He was always a step ahead of us,” Smith said.
Mr. Gilbert was known for his fairness and knowledge of the field of surveying, even though he was not a licensed surveyor, which is not required of elected Indiana surveyors.
“As far as I’m concerned, he was one of the finest surveyors,” Smith said, noting that Mr. Gilbert was known for using creative techniques in managing water resources.
Mr. Gilbert employed constructed wetlands in a number of ditches that carry water to major lakes and worked with landowners on installing a variety of innovative practices to not only move water, but manage it by slowing it and allowing it to filter so it would end up in Steuben County’s most valuable commodity, its lakes, as clean as possible.
“It’s a big loss for the drainage board. It’s a big loss for the county,” said Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty. “We will miss him.”
Mr. Gilbert and his wife, Kelly, were in the process of becoming Liechty’s neighbor, building a house near that of her and her husband, Michael Liechty, in rural Fremont.
“I am deeply saddened by (his passing). He was a good friend and he soon was to be my neighbor,” Liechty said. “It was a shock.”
Commissioner Jim Crowl, a long-time friend of Mr. Gilbert, was at a loss for words when contacted for comment.
Smith, who coached and taught Mr. Gilbert when he was in high school, said he always was respectful, even when he was an equal and no longer the student.
“He always called me coach or Mr. Smith,” Smith said. “He was just a wonderful person.”
Mr. Gilbert was a 1976 graduate of Hamilton High School and later from Indiana University where he majored in accounting. Shortly after graduation he went to work in county government then was elected surveyor in 1982. Over the course of those years he was active in the Republican Party.
“We all have heavy hearts today with the news of Larry Gilbert’s sudden passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter (Sarah Lewis) and family. May he rest in peace,” said Rick Michael, chairman of the Steuben County Republican Central Committee.
Mr. Gilbert was found in his office by staff of the Surveyor’s Office. By order of the Board of Commissioners, the Surveyor’s Office will remain closed the rest of this week, reopening on Monday.
The cause of death has not been made public. Mr. Gilbert was pronounced dead by Coroner Rodney Snyder, who just so happened to be in the Community Center Tuesday morning.
An obituary for Mr. Gilbert appears on Page A4 of today’s edition.
