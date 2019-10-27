TOPEKA — A house fire that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl Friday night in Topeka is still under investigation.
The fire at a home at 215 W. Pine St. began around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release posted on Facebook from the Topeka Fire Department.
Local agencies were dispatched on a call of a residential structure fire with entrapment. Police arrived first, but couldn’t get into the second floor of the house because of smoke and heat.
When the fire department arrived, firefighters got into the second floor where they found the girl and passed her through the window to other responders.
She was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis, said the news release. She died there from injuries, which inculded smoke inhalation, sustained in the fire.
The results of the autopsy are not yet available, the Topeka Fire Department confirmed.
The fire was marked as under control at 7:50 p.m.
The Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the fire.
