ANGOLA — Saturday is National Trails Day and this year it’s being celebrated closer to home.
The third annual Trail Safety Day will be held Saturday at Commons Park beginning at 9 a.m. Inviting cyclists of all ages, the event offers bicycle inspections, a short course and free ice cream.
The collaboration between Steuben County Trails and Angola Parks and Recreation prioritizes educating community members and children about safety practices while using trails on bicycles or by foot.
Upon arrival, participants will receive a safety check on their bicycle from Bike and Soul. Cyclists, runners and walkers will then listen to information regarding proper trail procedures and etiquette.
“We typically give out free helmets to kids while supplies last,” said John Longenecker, president of Steuben County Trails.
Each participant will then break off into their respective groups and see the lessons in action.
“What’s different about this year is we’ll have a fun run/ride/walk at 10 a.m.,” Longenecker said.
Individuals can run/jog a 3K, walk a half hour loop or ride the trail to the YMCA and back.
This year’s event will also offer a sweet treat for people who completed the course.
“Scoops will be here at 10:30 a.m. to set up for participants to have a free ice cream cone,” said Tabitha Griva, Angola Parks and Recreation’s Events and Marketing Coordinator.
The free ice cream is sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
With no registration form or limited spots, simply bring a bike or lace up those running shoes for a fun, educational morning.
