ANGOLA — The Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County unanimously approved using the services of University Superintendent Search Team to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Brent Wilson in a special session Thursday.
Board president Cory Archbold explained that the education departments of the team’s four Indiana public universities specialize in the training and education of superintendents and the team helps conduct background and internet checks on candidates.
“They help in recruiting, reviewing, and going through — let’s say, there’s a hundred applications for a position. They would take and start whittling those down and doing reference checks,” Archbold said. “They do a lot of that, far more than any of us can do and have the time to put into that type of thing.”
University Superintendent Search Team is comprised of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University and has provided assistance in searching for public school superintendents for more than 50 years.
The service is free of charge due to sponsorship by the Colleges of Education of these four state universities, although the team does receive reimbursement for travel and expenses associated directly with its work during the search process.
“They don’t make a decision,” said Archbold. “All they do is help get the candidates down to a manageable number for us and then act as a sounding board.”
The MSD is seeking a new superintendent after settling a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Superintendent Brent Wilson, who will be stepping down on June 30 as part of the settlement. Wilson had been superintendent of the MSD schools since 2006.
At least part of the current board and members of a previous board were not happy with a provision of Wilson’s contract that automatically renewed. In 2016 the board chose to eliminate that part of his contract without negotiation with Wilson, resulting in him filing suit in 2019. The lawsuit was settled on May 5.
(0) comments
