About 1,000 Trine students participated in the second annual Trine Fest in Angola downtown Thursday, said Trine President John Shannon.
Trine students were queuing for Trine shirts and coupons for the downtown businesses and Trine fest attractions.
The university hosted Trine Fest for the second year in a row as an occasion for Angola and Trine University to come together to celebrate being part of this larger community together, he said.
“What we really want is our new students to come here to get acquainted with Angola, so this can become their home away from home,” said Shannon. “For our faculty, staff and returning students it gives a chance to reconnect with the city, with the community.”
Trine departments, community organizations and businesses came together to celebrate the night. Trine also invited and funded A Balloon Above studio from Fort Wayne to give away balloons, as well as food trucks and ice cream trucks to mark the festivity.
Trine University Drama Department Head Lou Ann Homan said Trine University Theatre was giving out the handouts reminding of the dates of the upcoming performances.
Terry Fugate from the Republican Women said they were handing out free tacos to support the community and welcome new and returning students.
“We’re just excited to be a part of the event,” said Fugate. “This is a wonderful event and what a great turnout tonight.”
The Steuben County Democratic Party gave away pizza and registered students to vote.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital was distributing giveaways and conducting stop the bleed emergency training and competitions among Trine students to show that the hospital is a resource for them in the community, said Cameron Director of Community Outreach Jenae Fundingsland.
Walmart Coach Andy Warkoczeski said his store decided to participate in the fest because around 20 Trine students work at store, and the facility is trying to work around their study schedules and transfer them during the school year when they go home for the summer break.
Novel Nook Used Books announced their book sales for Trine students.
“For Trine students, show your ID — you get 20% off all new books, and 50% off all used books,” said Novel Nook owner Jay Lafountain.
Giselle Riley, Trine student and softball player, said she came to the event to celebrate their sports successes and appreciate what the community offers. J
ack Morris, freshman at Trine, said he came to the fest to make new friends, and he thinks he succeeded in it. Trine student Maddie Smith said she was just looking for something to do.
Ashtyn Shemwell from Trine student government said he came to the event to help with handing out T-shirts and coupons and enjoy the event’s fun activities and food trucks.
Trine Housekeeper Kelly Howe said it was a “pretty cool” event in bringing the community together.
Zoanne Delay, event participant, said she came for food.
No matter what the students were looking for — from friends and connections, to food and entertainment, the city representatives were present to encourage the undertaking.
Angola Permitting Coordinator Retha Hicks said the fest was conducive to integrating Trine’s new and returning students into the community, and it also provided an opportunity for the students to enjoy Angola’s beautiful circle and downtown businesses.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said Trine Fest was a good idea as it was helpful in letting the students know they are welcome in the community, as well as to introduce them to downtown businesses and local citizens.
“It’s just a pretty cool thing to see this many young people out and about our downtown,” said Hickman.
