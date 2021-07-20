ANGOLA — An Angola man who evaded custody following a dealing in methamphetamine conviction from 2019 is going to find himself in prison for 9 years.
As part of a plea agreement with the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Alan Forrester, 31, will avoid serving up to 15 years in prison that could have resulted in an enhancement from being a habitual offender.
Forrester’s recent bout with the law that brought the plea agreement that was finalized Monday in Steuben Circuit Court arose after he failed to appear to the Steuben County Jail to start serving a 4-year sentence from a dealing in meth charge.
After not showing up for his appointed jail check-in time of Dec. 22, 2019, police eventually tracked down Forrester on March 27, 2020.
When Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies caught up with Forrester in March, they tried to bring him into custody at a residence on Lake Charles.
He fled police and eventually was tackled by Deputy Kaleb Summers, but not before Forrester would punch the deputy in the left eye socket area with a closed fist, court records said.
Once Summers had Forrester on the ground, he would not comply with Deputy Alexis Meyers, who demanded he move an arm so he could be cuffed.
After a struggle and refusal to comply, Meyers Tased Forrester. He was eventually subdued and Deputy Shane Matchette was able to apply handcuffs.
In the meantime, police determined that Forrester had committed a burglary at a storage unit in Angola on Feb. 17, 2020, resulting a Level 5 burglary charge.
Forrester has a long list of convictions in the Steuben County court system. Perhaps one of his more notable incidents stems from a murder case from 2012 when suspect Zao Burrell was fleeing police and shooting at a pursuing Steuben County Sheriff’s official.
That resulted in Burrell getting an additional charge of attempted murder.
Forrester ended up taking a plea deal in that case where he admitted to maintaining a common nuisance instead of a charge of dealing meth. Forrester testified against Burrell in his trial.
Burrell ended up getting sentenced to 105 years in prison for his crimes, which included the June 3, 2012, murder of Brent Dombroski, 40, in what may have been a drug deal gone bad in rural Angola.
