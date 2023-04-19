ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County approved agreement with Fremont Community Schools regarding dual-credits courses.
MSD Assistant Superintendent Shauna Relue said that although the agreement initially was started to get the fire science pathways course going, soon after the district started to consider opening other possibilities that the students in other schools in the area might not have access to.
In exchange for the fire science pathways access for Fremont students, Fremont offered MSD students access to their dual-credit physics and chemistry courses, as Fremont happened to have a science teacher qualified to teach the courses.
A teacher with a master’s degree is entitled to teach dual-credit courses and, as Relue explained, it was hard to find teachers with master’s in physics or chemistry because they are typically working in their field.
She said MSD students also have an option of taking dual-credit courses in science at Trine at a “significantly discounted rate” in comparison with the Trine students.
However, when the students from one corporation take classes at a school in another district, the host district bills the school of their visiting students.
At the same time, as Relue explained, the schools do not pay tuition for their students, they reimburse teachers’ salaries trying to attract career and technical education funding.
Thus, due to a lighter financial load on the students’ families, after MSD held a meeting with families of the students interested in dual-credit classes in physics and chemistry, the families opted for the classes in Fremont.
Fremont classes will be built in the students’ schedule as a double period class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. of either physics or chemistry, depending on the semester at Fremont.
Students will have an opportunity to be transported to Fremont by a school bus. Those wishing to drive will be able to sign bus waivers in order to do so. But, as Relue pointed out, the school is interested in ensuring the students’ road safety on “questionable weather days.”
Board members inquired where students will have their lunch, and MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said students will get their lunches packed, and they will be able to eat them on their way to Fremont in the bus or at Fremont High School after their arrival.
For now, said Relue, the MSD goal is to get 15 students for their fire science program, and they have nine students from their school corporation that expressed their interest in this pathway option, and a few students from Fremont and Hamilton. They are still looking for one more students to participate in the program.
In the future, MSD hopes to expand their ties with neighboring school corporations for better learning experiences both for their students and for the students from the small communities.
School corporation representatives have already held meetings in Hamilton, and they hope to meet Prairie Heights decision-makers soon as well.
