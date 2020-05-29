HAMILTON — Mason Dixon Line will kick off the concert season in Hamilton on July 10.
Though Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer events have been pushed back to comply with the state’s Back on Track initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus, concerts and summer camps for children will still be offered.
Three music acts will appear in July on the Fish Creek Trail stage: Mason Dixon Line on July 10, Joe Justice July 17 and Triple Shot July 24.
Mason Dixon Line has played venues across the region, gaining a “solid reputation as Indiana’s premier country music, dance, party and show band,” says a biography.
The concerts start at 7 p.m. and are held outside, where social distancing can easily be achieved, said Jenna Steigerwald, Hamilton deputy clerk treasurer. She said she has worked with Steuben County Health Department and reviewed state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol while planning this summer’s events.
“We’re not doing any food this year,” she said. In the past, there have been food trucks at concerts but to avoid sanitation issues, that will be foregone this summer.
The bathrooms at Fish Creek Trail are open to the public.
Summer camps for children have been scheduled to begin after July 4, when the final stage of Back on Track starts. Registration and waivers will be required as always, said Steigerwald, and participation will be limited. Registration is already underway. Forms can be picked up at Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., during regular business hours or call 488-3607, ext. 1000 or email jsteigerwald@townofhamilton.org.
All the summer camps are free.
“We’re actually going to go into August,” said Steigerwald of the schedule, which includes annual favorites like basketball, dancing and swim lessons as well as a new sewing class taught by Tamara Shull. Soccer is taught by Hamilton Community Schools coach Justin McKnight and basketball by Hamilton coach Jessica Stark.
“We’re going to make sure everybody has hand sanitizer,” said Steigerwald. Children showing symptoms of sickness should be kept at home.
“We will ask every day when the parents drop them off,” Steigerwald said.
The camp schedule starts with dancing and basketball the week of July 6 and ends with backyard sports and rocketry the week of Aug. 3. All classes are a week long with sessions split by age groups.
Other programs include golf, tennis, culinary arts and karate.
Contact Steigerwald for details and watch for updates at hamiltonindiana.org and the HamiltonIndiana Facebook page.
