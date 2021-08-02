ANGOLA —Steuben County Commissioners approved a $1 million loan for the Lake George Conservancy District on Monday.
Commissioners agreed 3-0 to provide a loan of $1 million for work on the Lake George dam that regulates the lake level.
“It’s going to help them so they won’t have to bond and we get to invest in the community,” Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard said.
The money would come from the county’s Major Moves Transportation Fund, which has been used in the past for loans to a variety of entities in the community.
In a meeting on July 6, it was estimated the project will cost about $900,000, which includes engineering, reducing the slope of the embankment at the dam and enlarging the spillway walls.
Officials are hoping that the final cost will come in less than $900,000.
The Conservancy and the Lake George Cottage Owners Association are seeking a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and possibly funding from Branch County, Michigan. About 40% of the lake lies in Michigan with the remainder in Indiana.
The conservancy was formed in 2018 to deal with the dam, which has had a county road traverse it since 1946.
The loan is going to carry an interest rate of 2%. The money will be paid back to the county through assessments charged of property owners around the lake.
It was estimated that the assessments would raise about $100,000 a year. With interest, it was estimated that it will take 12-13 years for loan repayment.
Because there will be work done over the course of a couple years, the loan will be set up like a construction loan one would get when building a house; draws will be taken from the pot of money as bills come due during the construction of the project.
County Attorney Don Stuckey will draft the loan agreement to be approved by the commissioners, Steuben County Council and the Lake George groups.
