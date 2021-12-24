Olivia Stoy and Evelyn Stoy of the Cahoots Coffee Cafe Youth Advisory Council deliver baskets on Tuesday to downtown Angola businesses who won the top three places for Cahoots’ Christmas Tree Walk fundraiser. The fundraiser included 17 downtown businesses who each decorated a Christmas tree. From Wednesday, Dec. 8, through Friday, Dec. 17, downtown visitors were encouraged to stop by the businesses to view the trees and vote for their favorites at Cahoots. Libby’s won first place; Mitchell’s Clothing and Tuxedos won second place; and Then and Now won third place. Other participating businesses included Cahoots, Brokaw Movie House, Sutton’s Deli, Bike and Soul, Weaver Computer Repair and Services, Bent Fork Art Studio and Boutique, Monument Pizza Pub, The Rooted Vegan, the Steuben County Historical Society Museum, Golden Green Soap Company, MJ’s Uptown Antiques, Caleo Cafe, Angola Sports Center and Jenny Lou’s Greenery.
Christmas delivery for Cahoots Tree Walk winners
- From Staff Reports
