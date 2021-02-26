ANGOLA — A polar plunge event Saturday showed just how far some are willing to go when it’s for a noble cause.
Justin Stuckey of Angola, along with a group of other men from the Four Corners and Angola area, took a dip in Jimmerson Lake’s frigid waters Saturday afternoon as part of an effort to raise money for blood cancer research.
Stuckey, who battled through a stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis in 2013, knows firsthand how valuable the work of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is, which is why he’s agreed to help his daughter, Reece Stuckey, an Angola High School senior, with a special project she’s working on.
Reece and some of her local high school classmates are competing in the LLS Student of the Year 2021 Campaign. Their team, Buzzing4Blood, is currently in the midst of a seven-week race to raise money for LLS through a series of community fundraisers.
“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society stepped up and helped us, not only with counseling for me and my family, but they paid for our insurance and chemotherapy drugs,” Justin Stuckey said. “So when Reece saw that they were doing the student of the year, she wanted to give back — she saw what we went through and didn’t want another family to have to go through that.”
The LLS Students of the Year program is a philanthropic leadership development program designed to foster skills in entrepreneurship, marketing and project management in order to raise money for the nonprofit organization.
The team’s latest fundraiser, on Saturday, was a polar plunge followed up by an after-party across the street at Brewskies Bar & Grill. Several members of the Fremont Fire Department’s Water Rescue Unit were on hand to ensure the safety of participants.
While jumping into an almost-frozen lake isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, there’s a reason why Stuckey and those who showed up to Saturday’s event were more than willing to endure a little temporary discomfort.
“It’s surreal and humbling to have this much support and for the guys to come out and get in this water — and it was cold — but that’s the kind of community we live in,” Stuckey said.
“If I’ve learned anything from this, and what I’ve been through, it’s service,” he continued. “When you serve people, great things happen, and that’s what I can take away from what these guys are doing for me and what we can do for other people.”
Reece wasn’t able to make Saturday’s event, her parents said, but she and Olivia Stoy, a classmate and member of the Buzzing4Blood team, talked about the campaign during the final Angola High Schooll home basketball game Friday night. A video of the two speaking, where Stoy outlines her own battle with cancer, is available for viewing online on the Buzzing4Blood Facebook page.
So far, Reece and her team have raised $28,000, but they’re not done yet. There’s still just over a week to go before the competition ends on March 4, and there’s still a way for people to contribute.
While the team had wanted to host a gala, due to COVID-19 they’re going to be doing a virtual fundraiser, complete with an online benefit auction on their website.
