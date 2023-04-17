ANGOLA — Angola’s unique place for youth to thrive, Cahoots Coffee Café, is known as a coffee for a cause non-profit.
Despite being a treasure to those who are aware of its existence, the new Executive Director Merceides Winright said it still remains hidden for many.
“I am from Angola, and then I moved away, and I’m back, and I didn’t even know Cahoots existed prior,” said Winright. “It’s valued by those who come here, but very undervalued by those who don’t know of its existence.”
The non-profit started as coffee for a cause non-profit by the Angola United Methodist Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ as a place for the youth to thrive. All of the profit goes back into the place for providing a safe space for youth in the community to come and and spend their time.
“The youth can just come here and hang out,” said Winright. “If maybe they don’t have this space outside of school or outside their homes.”
She explained that the coffee shop is equipped with board games, a ping-pong and a foosball table, arts and crafts wardrobe, a TV set, books, musical instruments including a piano and guitars and wi-fi.
“The youth can just come here and hang out, play board games, select a book from a bookshelf,” said Winright.
If guests want to snack, they can get some snacks as well from the bakery items, such as brownies, muffins, and birthday cakes, below market price.
“They are not at market cost, they are at affordable cost, so many of them are $1.50 and under,” said Winright.
In addition, she said, the youth really like non-caffeine beverages that Cahoots offers, such as their vanilla and lavender creme soda and others. Winright said that although there were some of the visitors that preferred coffee a lot of them gravitated toward soda-based beverages.
“The kids really like pop or sodas,” she said.
Although any member of the organization can come up with an idea of a beverage of the month, most of them are developed by the café baristas. Baristas are also involved with some of the place's regular events, such as open mic nights.
“We really like to let our baristas get creative and share that creativity with everyone else,” said Winright.
Barista Judah Witmer, 18, said that the organizers like to get many people together on stage for Cahoots Open Mic nights. He said the event is intended for any talents in the community, such as singing or poetry.
Witmer said that although some of their participants were dedicated to karaoke, others preferred to write their own songs or play music for them. Some of the open mic nights that have been held for the last three years attracted as many as 50 participants.
The space is also dedicated to providing gathering space for other local non-profits, such as Easterseals RISE that use the coffee shop as their downtown headquarters that allow their clients to practice their skills in the true community setting.
It is also open to host other community events within its regular business hours, if the hosts do not mind mixing with the public, or when the shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
But most importantly, the place is dedicated to local youth that can be used by them outside of the local public schools’ system where they can come and not spend a dime.
“They can come in here and not spend any money, and everything is just available to them,” said Winright.
