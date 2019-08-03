ANGOLA — On the heels of a week-long, 14-hour-a-day band camp, Angola High School’s Marching Hornets will perform an exhibition show Wednesday.
The students — seniors through Angola Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders — will preview the 2019 show “Fortress” at 6 p.m. in the west parking lot at the high school.
Guests can expect to see the first and second parts of the three-part performance, set to Mozart’s “Requiem” and Frank Ticheli’s “Sanctuary” with overtones of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God.”
The show starts with “a lot of thunder and crackle,” said drum major Jordan Baker, a senior, then segues to a ballad that is “smooth like ice cream.”
Baker, sophomore Grace Gilbert and junior Paige Grady serve as drum majors. This is Grady’s second year in the role. She said it is a challenge being a teacher to a troupe of younger students.
“I was the learner last year,” she said.
“It’s a lot about building relationships with people,” said Gilbert. “It’s about encouraging each other.”
Band camp, Monday through Friday, immersed the students in their music, their moves and each other. They’ve been out in the community throughout the summer, including working at the Steuben County 4-H Fair, hosting a car wash and marching in the Angola 4th of July parade.
Now, the focus is on “Fortress.” It is written by band director Andrew Keiser and Randy Greenwell, retired Lawrence Township High School band director and Educational Support Manager for Conn-Selmer. Drum lines are composed by Bill Oetling and Brian Bennett. The visual portion of the show is coordinated by Jon Bay and Sam Surfus.
“We start meetings in the winter,” said Keiser. This year’s concept is one of strength. The main prop is a castle that opens during the second part of the show to reveal a soloist, showing “the duality of strength and isolation,” said Keiser.
“At one point in everyone’s life they feel themselves wanting to stay in their comfort zone,” said Baker. The show, he said, plays out a building desire to break free of one’s confines. It ends, said Grady, with fun-loving, soothing music.
“I think we’re doing great,” she said. While it is a young group that lost some key senior musicians, she said there are “a lot of amazing people” this year.
They include around 10 seventh and eighth graders; the most they’ve had in recent years, said Gilbert, who started with marching band when she was in middle school. It is difficult for the younger students, she said, because they cannot attend the band classes at the high school, instead going to 7 a.m. practices then walking to the middle school.
Despite challenges and their different backgrounds, the Marching Hornets are becoming a solid unit.
“We are a family already,” said Baker.
