ANGOLA — After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Cruise to the Monument is returning to downtown Angola Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Cruise to the Monument is a popular Angola event, now seven years running, where Public Square becomes a hot spot for collector cars, hot rods, antiques, custom builds and other unique automobiles to gather for public viewing and appreciation.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument will be surrounded by vehicles and people. The event is centered around Public Square at the intersection of U.S. 20 and S.R. 127, which will be closed to regular traffic during the event.
The cruise-in is free to attend, and food vendors, as well as some local establishments and event vendors will be open to serve visitors.
Those who wish to participate in the event with a vehicle should register after parking in front of City Hall on Public Square. Parking opens at 4 p.m.
Vehicle participants will also receive goody bags, courtesy of the city and event sponsors. So far, they will contain an event map, commemorative dash plaque, coupon for a free magnetic bottle opener from Car Guy Garage and magnets from RockAuto.com. One lucky goody bag holder will receive a $25 gift certificate from Rock Auto.
Current event sponsors include Lakeland Internet, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Mitchell’s Clothing and Tuxedos, Touch of Lace, Allen & Latriealle Wheat, Farmers State Bank, Trine University, Shelton Investigations and Buck Lake Ranch.
Those interested in sponsoring the event or being a vendor can download a sponsorship form on the city website at https://bit.ly/3zj11Il.
Those interested in having something included in the goody bags distributed to cruise-in participants can contact Maria Davis at mdavis@angolain.org.
