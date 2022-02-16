ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees approved two short-term lease bonds on Tuesday in the Angola High School conference room.
Each bond is worth $5.8 million for a total of about $11.6 million and will cover mostly building upgrades. The bonds are set for a maximum of 11 years payback and with a top interest of 5%. The bonds are both tax neutral.
The bonds are subject to local sale and are expected to be open to the public at the earliest in mid to late April.
MSD Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer said the district is planning to use the funds mostly for build maintenance, including new roofing for the elementary schools, HVAC, lighting throughout all the MSD schools, lighting at the Angola High School football field, and multiple repairs and additions to the high school track and field. The bonds are going to both inside and outside building infrastructure throughout the high school, middle school, and elementary schools.
MSD attorney Jeffery Qualkinbush explained MSD is in a “rare position” because it is able to request the bonds without taxpayers getting hit with a tax increase.
“(MSD’s) other bonds are maturing and so the annual payments will remain the same. (MSD) is replacing new debt with existing debt. Similar to owning a home. Homeowners can build equity into your loan by doing repairs or additions without having their mortgage payments increase.”
MSD Business Manager and Treasurer Brandon Penrod noted that the process of getting these bonds was “very time consuming, but good,” for the MSD community.
The approval was signed just after 5:30 p.m. by the M.S.D of Steuben County K-5 Building Corp. members, President Jennifer Danic, Secretary Treasurer Andrew Aldred, and Vice President Scott Miller in the presence of Qualkinbush, Widenhoefer and various MSD school board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.