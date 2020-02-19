ANGOLA — Angola High School’s music program was congratulated at an Indiana Arts Education Network outreach this week at the Indiana Statehouse.
In addition to encouraging lawmakers for continued support of a well-rounded education including music education, part of Tuesday’s agenda included recognizing standout music curriculums in the state.
Angola High School was among only 14 programs to receive the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Total Department Award for the 2018-19 school year.
“ISSMA took time to recognize all band, orchestra and choir programs that earned the All-Music Award for the 2018-19 school year,” said high school band director Andrew Keiser. “While over 80 high schools had a band, orchestra or choir program earn the award, only 14 schools in the state of Indiana had all music programs offered in the school earn the award.”
Erin Bean heads Angola High School and Middle School choirs. Ellen Wilson directs the middle school band.
Angola High School earned both the Choral Department and Band Department awards for 2018-19. The ISSMA school awards were announced in May.
“This says a lot about tremendous community and administrative support, as well as buy-in from the students and parents to foster a well-rounded program,” said Keiser. He thanked his coworkers and administrators for their role in providing opportunities for students and for support in their endeavors.
The mission of the Indiana State School Music Association is to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities for students and teachers of school music ensembles from member schools in Indiana, to assist in the development of performance oriented assessment of standards for music education, to promote the inclusion of music ensembles as part of each school’s core curriculum and to offer educational support to fulfill this mission.
Angola High School and Middle School band and choir students participate in ISSMA events throughout the school year. They performed at the district contest Feb. 1 and next Saturday, 14 solo musicians, including two middle schoolers, and 28 students in six ensembles will advance to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.