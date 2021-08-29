ANGOLA — Bikers Invested in Giving is returning for its seventh annual Poker Run on Sunday, Sept. 12, to continue its mission of raising money to help local veterans in the area.
“It’s a good cause,” said BIG organizer and co-founder Mike McAllister. “Everything’s for veterans.”
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave. The ride will start at 11:30 a.m. and pass through the Angola American Legion, Orland American Legion and Fremont Moose Lodge before returning to the Eclectic Room. A rain date is set for Sept. 19 in case of weather.
All wheeled vehicles are welcome. Single rider registration will be $15, and double rider registration will be $20.
Each participant will draw a card from a deck at each of the five locations and keep track of their hands by stamping the symbol for the drawn cards in a small passport. After returning to the Eclectic Room and completing their poker sets, participants will reveal their cards. Those with the best and worst hands will receive cash prizes.
Music, a banquet and a silent auction will follow after the ride at the Eclectic Room.
All proceeds from the event will go towards BIG’s funds for supporting local veterans.
BIG donates the money to local veteran organizations but also directly helps veterans and individuals related to veterans around the area who are experiencing financial hardship, such as Ginny Brewster, who received a check from BIG a few weeks ago to cover the cost of her late veteran husband’s gravesite.
“The only thing this money is used for is veterans,” McAllister said. “We keep all of the funds local. We keep it all in the four-county, northeast Indiana area. So that’s Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb and Noble counties.”
Bigger and bigger, BIG has steadily been growing over the past seven years, breaking attendance numbers and fund records each year.
Last year, the Poker Run raised over $11,000 and saw roughly 175 riders participate.
The event, which has traditionally been hosted at 6 Autumns Food and Spirits, moved to the Eclectic Room this year due to outgrowing the space available at the restaurant.
“We are anticipating more than 200 bikes,” McAllister said, “and that means, more than likely, more than 300 people.”
BIG is able to provide its annual Poker Run thanks to local businesses who help donate door prizes and silent auction items that help keep the event running and attract more people.
“Businesses in this area, especially Angola, they’re so willing to help,” McAllister said. “They’re so supportive.”
This year’s sponsors include Joe Butler Allstate Agency, Edward Jones, Mr. Meatz, Hamilton Harley Davidson in Sturgis, Michigan, Ric and Sally Hensley of MAACO in Fort Wayne and the Eclectic Room, which offered its venue for the event.
For more information about the BIG Poker Run, contact McAllister at 403-1217.
