Three arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday.
• Jesse J. Elsey, 19, of the 200 block of South C.R. 200E, Albion, arrested on Toledo Street at West Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Walter W. Marler II, 48, of the 7200 block of C.R. 700N, Orland, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Erin Slomers, 23, of the 11400 block of Grant Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Clear Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
