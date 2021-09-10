ANGOLA — Mark Cowen, Angola Investment Fund volunteer and executive vice president of Farmers State Bank, received the Distinguished Hoosier Award in recognition of his time and efforts as a community leader.
Former Republican chairman Tony Culver represented Gov. Eric Holcomb in presenting Cowen with his prestigious award.
Culver congratulated Cowen and commended him on his dedication to volunteering wherever there is a need.
Aside from AIF and Farmers State Bank, Cowen serves on Angola’s Redevelopment Commission board, providing leadership in the development and expansion of new and existing businesses.
He also served many years as president and board member of the Steuben County United Way and Steuben County YMCA and continues to serve annually with Angola’s Day of Caring, a United Way project.
The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest tributes given out by the state of Indiana to its citizens. It is solely granted at the discretion of the governor.
The award is presented to Hoosiers who have uniquely brought admiration and respect to the state through their character and accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.