The neighborhoods and offices came to life for Halloween in Angola on Monday. Above, Jeremiah Jolly, 14, Angola, dressed as a plague doctor, waits for his fellow Angola Middle School students to join up to head out to trick-or-treating in Reddington Heights, always a popular destination. Many people used Hendry Park Elementary School as a meet up spot to head out into the neighborhoods Monday evening. The Steuben Sisters (ala Sanderson Sisters of "Hocus Pocus" fame) were back together again for a little haunting in the Steuben Community Center on Monday morning. The sisters were, from left, Manda Kleeberg, Treasurer Missy Bixler and Trish Sullivan.
