ANGOLA — A local group of individuals is planning a protest of the overturning of the right to an abortion on Sunday at noon in front of the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
The pro-choice group of local activists are uniting to protest peacefully to Indiana leaders, who are predominantly Republican and antiabortion.
“On June 24, 2022, over one million Hoosiers woke up with fewer rights than they had the day before,” wrote protest organizer Lisa Williams.
The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that provided women with the right to an abortion. Last week’s ruling now grants states the power to set their own abortion laws. In Indiana, it is expected the Legislature will act to restrict abortion in a special session that will start on July 25.
The protest is organized by Williams and Susan Kipfer Catterall. Williams is secretary for the Steuben County Democratic Central Committee. Both Catterall and Williams are precinct committee chairs.
{span}“The Republican supermajority in the statehouse stands ready to strip reproductive rights away from Hoosiers during the special legislative session now scheduled to be held on July 25th. They’ve refused to elaborate on how far they’ll go with legislation, and that’s because they know that what they are about to do is wildly unpopular. Most Hoosiers believe that safe, legal abortions should be accessible to those who need them. So, whose interests are they really representing here? Because they are certainly not representing their constituents,” said Williams.
Those who plan to attend but may not have time to create a sign can pick-up a pre-made sign at the Steuben County Democratic headquarters located at 109 W. Gale St.
The event plans to have speakers including Indiana House candidate Mike Travis, Angola, who won the Democratic Party nomination in May for District 51. He will face incumbent Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.