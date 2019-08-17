After 25 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, Paul J. Roberts has called it a career.
Roberts is a 1989 graduate of Fremont High School and is the son of Ron and Bonnie Roberts, Fremont.
He and his wife, Tonia, and their children live in New Jersey. Tonia’s parents, Ed and Linda Pollock, reside in Angola.
“He retired 25 years to the day from when he first enlisted,” said his father, Ron.
On Aug. 2, 1994, he first reported to the training center in Cape May, New Jersey.
Before enlisting with the Coast Guard, Paul, who was born in MaComb, Illinois, and grew up living in Illinois, Wisconsin and then Indiana, spent time working in local factories.
He was tired of punching a time clock and decided to look closer at recruitment flyers he’d received from the Coast Guard since his high school graduation.
A flyer from his retirement ceremony had details about his career including, places he was stationed, awards earned and other things he did.
Across his career, Roberts was stationed in places including Alameda, California, Baltimore, Vicksburg, Mississippi, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.
In June 2015 he assumed the duties of chief of the chemical shop division at the Atlantic Strike Team where he was responsible for and helped maintain more than 100 pieces of chemical, biological, radiological and air monitoring equipment worth more than $1.5 million.
Roberts was assigned as special projects coordinator, developing training Powerpoints for seven new pieces of advanced countering weapons of mass destruction detection equipment received by the unit.
He has deployed to the hard chrome plating facility in Michigan, Hurricane Matthew response in Florida, Dielectric Oil Spill in Jersey City, New Jersey, and to the Gorst Creek case in Bremerton, Washington. He also volunteered for and was assigned as the command drug and alcohol representative.
From July 2010 to June 2015, he was lead first class petty officer in the safety and security operations division. During that time, he meticulously planned more than 3,000 missions, including 10 president of the United States security operations.
Awards he’s received include a Commendation medal, Comdt Letter of Commendation ribbons, Presidential Unit citation, DOT Outstanding Unit, Unit Commendation ribbons, Meritorious Unit commendation, Meritorious Team commendations, E ribbon, Good Conduct medals, National Defense Service medals, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, Humanitarian Service medals, Special Operations Service ribbons, Sea Service ribbon and a Rifle Expert medal.
Paul and Tonia have been married 23 1/2 years and have three children; Savanna, 22, Ethan, 20, and Kyra, 21 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.