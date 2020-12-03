ANGOLA — Two years ago, Indiana Landmarks began conversing with Historic Preservation Commissions across the northern part of the state to discuss bring historic district guidelines into the modern day.
Tuesday, during a regular monthly meeting, Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks presented a packet of commercial design guidelines and some ordinance and procedure update information to Angola’s HPC for their discussion, edit and for their eventual approval and use in Angola.
There was no action taken on the presentation, other than some discussion amongst commission members.
“Most commissions across the state use some version of guidelines developed by Indiana Landmarks many years ago that are in need of updating,” said Parcell. “Accessibility, environmental concerns, new materials, these type of things need to be included.”
The guidelines in historic districts, she said, are often difficult to understand and because of that, people will do the work they want to do without going through the process of getting a certificate of appropriateness because they perceive it as a difficult process to go through.
Parcell said Indiana Landmarks kept a lot in mind when developing new guidelines which are written, formatted and illustrated so the average homeowner or contractor can understand them without the need for a degree in architecture.
“Our goal was to make guidelines more accessible by creating digital documents available online and make them positive and easy to use, eliminating some of the negative feelings people have about preservation,” she said.
The new documents package includes a new certificate of appropriateness application form, a new format for staff reports and an updates rules of procedure document.
Indiana Landmarks will provide each HPC it works with the complete package that will be customized to fit the community.
“Commissions will need to adopt the new guidelines and share them with historic district property owners,” Parcell said. “We hope the straight-forward documents and expanded staff approvals will encourage property owners to apply for COAs and plan work that conforms to the guidelines, maintaining the historic integrity of the building and district.”
Some of the commission’s discussion Tuesday surrounding the information from Parcell included a fee for certificates of appropriateness.
“If you’re wanting, we would recommend anything that can be staff approved would be a cheaper COA application that would hopefully encourage people to do things that are easily approved and within the guidelines,” Parcell said. “Retroactive COA would be expensive because we don’t want those to happen.”
A retroactive COA would be issued for work that has already been completed but required the certificate.
Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said Angola doesn’t have any fees for COAs for any of these.
“For now, people are just submitting them,” Davis said.
Commission President Lee Sauer said since the commission wants to continue to encourage people to apply for COAs he doesn’t want to see a fee attached to them.
Member Jodie Church said they should at least think about a fee for retroactive COAs as it can be frustrating to deal with people that sometimes say or claim they didn’t know it was needed when it is often right there in front of them.
“I don’t want to fine people, but I also think you know it does cost a little more when you don’t follow things in the proper order,” Church said. “I don’t want to do it right now; I just want to think about it.”
The current ordinance does not give a timeline for how long a certificate of appropriateness is valid. Parcell brought that up as well for discussion to see what the commission may want stated.
“As far as I know, we haven’t really had an end time for those,” said Davis. “A year we kind of look at it and see, but outside of that we really haven’t had anything except maybe for people who have applied for a façade grant that construction has taken longer than a year so I’d hate to deter people from that kind of thing so it’s not defined.”
Sauer said he would be in favor of a one-year limit with the option to extend the time if needed.
Parcell said most towns that allow an extension make it up for staff approval as long as the project hasn’t changed considerably.
A window matrix was also provided by Parcell for discussion. It’s not something she said the commission would see a lot in a commercial building, but the matrix would allow staff to approve windows where they are an exact replacement of what is currently in place, or something better.
“We put it in what we feel is descending order of quality starting with wood, then aluminum clad wood, fiberglass clad wood, all fiberglass, vinyl clad and vinyl as the very bottom,” she said. “So, if someone comes in and they have fiberglass and want to put in aluminum clad, staff could approve that without the commission as long as they are the same size, type, style, amount of clear glass area, that sort of thing.”
Coordinating with that is a window list. Parcell said it could be added to or subtracted from, depending on how the commission felt. It lists different brands like Anderson, Kolbe, Marvin and others that Indiana Landmarks feels comfortable with. The list also includes a disclaimer that the information is to assist property owners and is not an endorsement of products.
She wanted to bring it up to see how the commission felt about the windows and the process itself.
“My thought would be is this is kind of getting technical and I’d rather have the professionals deal with the technical end of it, but it sounds reasonable to me,” Sauer said.
Parcell said the hope is to have the documents polished up and then back to the commission in January to look at, discuss and potentially accept or be close to accepting.
“In all likelihood we won’t have a document out there for you to put out to the public at your first meeting in January,” she said.
The commission is scheduled to meet again on Jan. 5, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.
