Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Skyler A. Robertson, 30, of the 500 block of McFarlin Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Carole A. Taylor, 54, of the 1100 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of East State Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Gary L. Wilcox, 64, of the 100 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Erika J. Wise, 26, of the 900 block of Harry Kelly Boulevard, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
