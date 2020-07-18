ANGOLA — Several competitors turned in virtual judging information to compete in the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H rabbit show.
Released at 12 p.m. Saturday, results are as follows for the show:
Meat Rabbits
• Ian Allen, Grand Champion
• Kaylee Wise, Grand Champion
• Kameryn Michael, Reserve Grand Champion
• Emma Creager, Red
Rabbit
• Emma Allen, Grand Champion
• Jessica Thrush, Grand Champion, Blue, Blue
• Bailey Happ, Grand Champion, Blue
• David Claudy, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion
• Ian Allen, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue, Blue
• Kaydance Brown, Champion, Reserve Champion
• Mollie Dick, Champion
• Kenzie Barron, Champion
• Nadia Cline, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
• Alexyss Keener, Champion, Red, Red
• Elizabeth King, Champion
• Daniel Rollins, Reserve Champion
• Lydia Rollins, Reserve Champion, Honor
• Amber Smith, Champion, Honor, Red, Participation
• Tyler Thrush, Reserve Champion, Blue, Red
• Deleena Anthonysamy, Honor, Red
• Kaneil Anthonysamy, Honor
• Emmy Cline, Blue, Red
• Emma Close, Blue
• Emma Creager, Honor
• Shelby Casten, Honor
• Chantell Osborn, Honor
• Dakota Osborn, Blue
• Jacob Thrush, Honor, Red
Rabbit Showmanship
• David Claudy, Champion
• Emmy Cline, Champion
• Emma Creager, Champion
• Mollie Dick, Participation
• Alexyss Keener, Participation
• Jacob Thrush, Participation
• Jessica Thrush, Participation
• Tyler Thrush, Participation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.