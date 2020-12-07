HAMILTON — A deer was rescued from icy Hamilton Lake on Sunday and has been returned to the Steuben County wild.
“We were able to get the doe pulled out of the lake and under heat lamps and into bedding,” posted Colben Steury of Butler Sunday on a Facebook page dedicated to Hamilton Lake. “She was struggling to get going right after pulling her out, but she’s came to and is resting up.”
Steury thanked Kelly Blood, her husband Michael Varney, and other bystanders.
According to a report on ABC21 WPTA, Fort Wayne, people used a rowboat to get the animal from the water to safety.
Varney posted videos of the deer being transported by pickup truck and warmed under heat lamps.
Monday afternoon, Hester Stouder of Double H Farms reported the animal was well enough to be released.
“Thank you to everyone who rescued her,” said Stouder. “We were happy to house her until she was well enough to get back out on her own.”
Double H is home to a variety of animals — horses, ponies, goats, bunnies, guinea pigs, pot belly pigs and a porcupine among them.
A Christmas Petting Zoo will be offered at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1, on Friday, Saturday and Dec. 18-19 and 24, 5-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.