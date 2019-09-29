Noble County seeks grant to change deadly road
ALBION — Noble County can apply for a grant to help pay for safety fixes to a rural county road where three people lost their lives in January, the Noble County Commissioners learned Monday.
A state official gave the go-ahead to apply for a grant to help fund a project that would move the road approximately 30 feet to the north. It would also include the installation of a three-way stop sign where the Ball Road intersects with C.R. 700W.
The decision comes after a previous, more extensive fix was shot down by the state as not being cost effective.
In a meeting July 8, the commissioners heard a proposal to make substantial safety improvements to a sharp curve on the Ligonier-area road where a family of three died earlier this year.
Auburn mayoral candidates declare truce
AUBURN — Candidates for mayor of Auburn appear to have cleared the air and settled their brief spat with a meeting Thursday morning, both said.
Democrat Sarah Payne and Republican Mike Ley had a “very congenial and friendly” meeting, in Ley’s words.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the candidates had criticized each other’s campaigns in Facebook posts.
In Thursday’s meeting, Ley said, “We agreed to more or less hit the reset and go from here.”
Voters will choose between Ley and Payne as Auburn’s next mayor in the Nov. 5 election. Current Mayor Norm Yoder is retiring Dec. 31 after 20 years in office.
DeKalb income tax rate rising Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Tuesday, four Indiana counties’ income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
DeKalb County is among the group, with its new rate of 0.0213 increased from 0.02.
DeKalb County’s increased income will repay bonds that financed the construction and equipping of a new Community Corrections center west of Auburn. The bonds provided $6.75 million toward the $8 million project. The bonds will be repaid over 10 years.
Last year, a financial consultant said that for a person making the county’s median income of $46,208, the tax increase would cost an additional $60.07 per year.
Board seeks reaction to vote center plans
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board is inviting the public to comment on a proposed vote center plan.
The vote center plan was presented at the board’s public meeting Tuesday. An official vote on the plan by the Election Board will take place at a public meeting Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. after a 30-day public comment period. The board’s decision to adopt vote centers must be unanimous.
The plan is available to view on the county website at co.dekalb.in.us, and paper copies may be picked up in the DeKalb County Clerk’s Voter Registration Office.
The vote center plan proposes establishing 10 vote centers throughout the county. They would be at the Hamilton Life Center; Ashley Community Center; the Corunna fire station; New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo; the Butler American Legion post; Dayspring Community Church; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; and the JAM Center in Garrett.
Deer hunters asked to help in disease study
ANGOLA — Steuben and Noble counties are among the top 10 counties in the state for deer harvested during hunting season.
This year, northeastern Indiana hunters are being asked to assist the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in monitoring for chronic wasting disease.
It has been found in free-ranging white-tailed deer in several Midwestern states close to Indiana, including Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. It has also been found in captive deer in Ohio.
CWD has not been detected in Indiana but due to its long onset time and the continued spread of the disease across the continent, biologists are closely monitoring Hoosier white tails.
Hunters in northwestern and northeastern Indiana are being asked to help by voluntarily submitting harvested deer to the DNR for testing during the 2019-20 deer hunting season.
For doing so, participants will receive a commemorative 2019 Deer Management Partner magnet and a metal tag, said a news release from the IDNR.
Sampling stations will be located at DNR Fish and Wildlife Areas and cooperating businesses in the 11-county surveillance area. The locations of these sampling stations will be posted on the DFW website at in.gov/dnr/fishwild.
Contract proposes raise for East Noble teachers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble teachers are getting a raise. The salary bump was among the top highlights of a new two-year contract with the district’s teachers association presented at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
The teachers association has already agreed to the draft contract, which was presented to the board for discussion only Wednesday. The agreement will be open for a public hearing and vote in a special meeting Thursday.
The new contract sets a salary range of $38,250-$71,500 for teachers for the 2019-2020 year, with that range set to increase to $38,915-$72,165 in the 2020-2021 school year.
That’s an increase from the district’s last agreement, which set the starting salary at $36,920.
Two robbery suspects found in paddle boat
ORLAND — Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly breaking into a closed liquor store in downtown Orland early Friday morning.
Austin T. Cundiff of Howe and Logan Wirtz of Angola were located in a paddleboat allegedly taken from a dock at Lake Pleasant, say court documents.
They were ordered by police — who had been searching for them and the merchandise and money they allegedly stole — to paddle back to shore. They did so, say court documents, and were arrested.
Cundiff and Wirtz are charged with Level 5 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft. In addition, Cundiff is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Day care center closing gets at least 6-month stay
ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church Day Care will remain open at least through the middle of next year, church leadership told day care parents on Wednesday.
In a message to The Herald Republican, Pastor Joel Greenwood said day care employee Lizzy Fraley has accepted the position as director and will work with soon retiring director Susan Ferrell to learn the position, officially becoming director on Dec. 21, a day after the facility was to close.
In his letter, Greenwood said the leadership team has taken responses from parents and the community and decided to give the day care an opportunity to move forward.
“Many of you said you would help in whatever way possible in order for the day care to stay open,” he said.
Greenwood and the church leadership team feel it is ultimately best for the day care to have its own building and location.
