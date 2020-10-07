ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees is expected to fill a vacancy on the board at Tuesday’s meeting.
The school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Central Gym, 400 S. Martha St., Angola.
At last month’s meeting, Marilyn McCormick resigned due to a change in residence. McCormick has served almost all of her four-year term, leaving several months before a new board member takes her place; she did not file for re-election.
Mark Cockroft and Rebecca Maggart are running as candidates for the District 2 seat on the school board.
Both Cockroft and Maggart also have asked to fill the vacancy left by McCormick. Another District 2 resident, Eric Yoder, also expressed interest what would be about three months of duty, said school board President Cory Archbold.
To be eligible for consideration, prospective candidates must live in District 2, which encompasses the western part of Angola and Pleasant Township.
McCormick’s resignation was effective Sept. 28 and is expected to be filled through a board vote on Tuesday.
“Board members will be able to nominate one or more of the three individuals and the board will vote to decide who will fill that seat through Dec. 31,” said Archbold.
In an executive session Monday, the board reviewed the three letters of interest. Per law, the board must select a new candidate in an open public meeting. Board members were able to consider the candidates’ qualifications during Monday’s closed session.
“When Marilyn announced that she was resigning her seat on the board I contacted the Indiana School Board Association’s legal counsel to make sure we followed the proper procedure to fill the vacancy,” said Archbold.
When a seat is vacant on the school board, remaining members of the board have 30 days from the date of the vacancy to fill the position. If the board does not fill the vacancy, it could fall to the judge of Steuben Circuit Court.
There is no statutory procedure to fill the vacancy, according to the ISBA, with most of the process determined locally.
The board could have opted to interview all three candidates during an open meeting.
“If this seat were open with many months remaining to serve, we would most likely have done some sort of public interview,” said Archbold. “However this seat will only be held for three months.”
The board grew from five members to seven in 2017 following a decision by the board to expand.
Four seats are up for election and there is a race for all of them. Cockroft and Maggart both seek the District 2 seat vacated by McCormick. Incumbent Case Gilbert is being challenged in District 1 by former MSD administrator Mark Ridenour. Tony Culver has filed for the District 3 seat, vying with past board president Leann Boots. Archbold faces Thomas Caswell in an at-large position on the board.
