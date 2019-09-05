Thursday, Sept. 5
• St. Joseph River Basin Commission, Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Fremont Housing Authority, community room, 200 W. Spring St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Department head meetings, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Gnagy Park, Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Plan commission, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport Board, airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5:30 p.m. Local working group, 5 p.m.
• Salem Township Board, Salem Center Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S, Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.