FREMONT — Longtime Fremont Public Library Board Member Jackie Wooley has been honored with a memorial sculpture created by Fremont artist Greg Summers. Mrs. Wooley died in March after a bout with Parkinson's Disease.
Focused on Mrs. Wooley's love of nature, the piece is on display on the fireplace mantel inside the library.
Like many of the works of art Summers creates, the sculpture is made largely of recycled materials.
It features a tree frog, monarch butterfly, a spider spinning a web and a robin.
In his outdoor columns, which can be found monthly in this newspaper, her husband Fred Wooley mentions her love of nature. In July, he recalled her love of watching grey tree frogs sit and take an unsuspecting moth out of the air for a snack.
And of course, the robin was one of her favorite birds.
"Robins are tough, as Jackie showed us all through her illness. They could go south, some do, but some choose to stay here and make do with the cover and food they have. That was Jackie. She found ways to be comfortable and happy," said Fred in his May 2019 column.
In her time with the library, Mrs. Wooley spent a number of years on the board and led a monthly book club. She was also a longtime volunteer for library activities and a big supporter of libraries and reading.
Mrs. Wooley passed away on March 30 after battling a rare form of Parkinson's Disease, multiple systems atrophy.
