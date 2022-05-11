FORT WAYNE — An Avilla man will have to serve 30 months in federal prison and pay back just more than $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Adam N. Bock, 43, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, on his plea of guilty to removing, obliterating, tampering or altering a vehicle identification number of a motor vehicle, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
In addition to his prison term, he was given 2 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $251,948.59 in restitution to victims of the offense.
According to documents in this case, in 2017 and 2018, Bock and an accomplice stole 25 travel trailers from businesses in Indiana and Michigan. They then replaced the VIN numbers and rebranded the trailers in Bock’s company name. Thereafter, Bock and his accomplice sold many of the rebranded trailers to innocent third-party purchasers.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police with the assistance of the Michigan State Police, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.
