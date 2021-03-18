FREMONT — Two appraisals are being sought by the Fremont Town Council for a parcel of land on S.R. 120 west of town that, if purchased, would be used to build a satellite fire station.
Council members approved seeking the appraisals for the land in the 1300 block of West S.R. 120 during their regular monthly meeting held Tuesday.
Two appraisals are required to allow a public entity, such as the town of Fremont, to use tax dollars to purchase the land. In order to make an offer on the parcel, the town needs to receive both appraisals and then take the average of the two.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said it will probably take two to four weeks for the appraisals to come back.
It has been explained to the landowner that the town has to first get both appraisals and then take the average of the two to make an offer.
Typically, said Parsons, the town works with Bill Schnepf and Tracey Rose for appraisals, so both of them will be sought out for this set as well.
"They typically get back to us in a timely fashion," she said.
Kurt Bachman, attorney for the town, said at some point sooner than later, the council will need a resolution for the purchase agreement, closing documents and other paperwork to be drafted and signed.
"If you all think you're there, I can have it ready for you all at the next meeting," he said.
The resolution, Bachman said, isn't binding the council to anything but would give Council President Steve Brown authorization to sign paperwork as needed to pursue the purchase.
"If you get the numbers and are happy, I don't want to have to delay you another month by having to get the documents around," Bachman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.