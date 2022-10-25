ANGOLA — The Steuben County Courthouse will be open for extended hours for early voting starting next week, Clerk Tangi Manahan announced.
It’s all part of the county’s move to having vote centers, which are more centralized polling places in the county. Steuben County now operates with seven polling places.
Starting Monday, the courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voting, which takes place in the first office on the right on the main floor of the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square.
The remainder of this week polling is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30pm
There will also be early voting opportunities the next two Saturdays, Oct 29 and Nov. 5 when the courthouse is open for voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The final day for early voting is Monday, Nov. 7, at the Steuben County Courthouse, from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.