ANGOLA — Popular Christian contemporary band Building 429 will bring its message of hope to the stage of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts during a concert at Trine University on July 10.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior. Tickets, available at trine.edu/furth, range from $15 to $35 and went on sale Friday.
Known for lyrically driven anthems, the band takes its name from Ephesians 4:29: "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen."
Since the release of its debut album in 2004, Building 429 has garnered widespread popular and critical acclaim, receiving numerous accolades and performing high-energy concerts in sold-out venues internationally.
The band received a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for We Won't Be Shaken, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's Christian Albums chart and launched the title track to No. 1 at radio.
Building 429 also received a 2014 and multiple 2012 "Song of the Year" Billboard Music Awards for "We Won't Be Shaken" and "Where I Belong" respectively, two BMI "Song of the Year" Awards ("Where I Belong" in 2013 and "Glory Defined" in 2005), a 2014 "Group of the Year" KLOVE Fan Award nomination and a "Best New Artist" GMA Dove Award in 2005. Its RIAA-certified gold single, "Where I Belong," became one of the longest running Christian No. 1s in Billboard's history at 15 weeks and has more than 246 million accumulative audience impressions.
For more information, visit trine.edu/furth.
