Thursday, June 3
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, special meeting, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, June 7
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage Board at 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
• Fremont Plan Commission, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m. (Meeting moved from July 6.)
Friday, June 11
• Fremont Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 10 a.m.
