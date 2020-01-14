KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Michigan — A fatal fire on the Michigan side of Lake George drew response from Fremont Fire Department as well as two other fire departments dispatched early Tuesday to Lake George, which sits partly in Branch County, Michigan, and mostly in Steuben County.
Other departments responding included Lakeland Fire Department and Bronson Fire Department, both of Michigan.
According to radio station WTVB’s Facebook page, the fire was called under control just before 7:50 a.m.
A Grand Rapids, Michigan, television station said according to the Michigan State Police, a woman was killed in a fire.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Jim Getz, a Steuben County Councilman and Lake George resident, said he could see the fire from his home on the east side of the lake. He said the blaze was quite intense.
No other information has been made available.
