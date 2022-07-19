One person arrested on Monday in Ashley
ANGOLA — A Pleasant Lake man was booked into the Steuben County Jail following his arrest on Monday in Ashley.
Joseph D. Burrage, 33, of the 3100 block of South Robyn Drive, was arrested in the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court, theft and vehicle theft with a prior conviction.
Formal charges will be filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
