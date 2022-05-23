ANGOLA — The Hubie Ashcraft Band along with fiddler Megan Mullins Owen performed at the Roman Beer Performance Center on Friday night at Commons Park.
“Thank you so much, Angola! We love coming up here,” said The Hubie Ashcraft Band’s lead singer Hubie Ashcraft.
Although Friday night started off at 84 degrees a gentle and consistent breeze kept the crowd and performers cool.
Attendees of all ages filled the lawn in front of the stage.
During the performance many kids danced and clapped to the music.
The performance was paired with food by Shigs and Pit BBQ, spirits by Mad Anthony’s Brewery and ice cream by Scoops Ice Cream.
Megan Mullins Owen and the Hubie Ashcraft Band covered crowd hits like “Cotton Fields,” by Creedence and Clearwater Revival Band and, “Ain’t That America,” by John Mellencamp.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band includes Steve Sullivan Doyle on drums, Tim Thurston on keyboard and Missy Burgess on guitar.
Mayor Richard Hickman kicked off the night by welcoming the band and those in attendance to Commons Park.
Hickman noted the show was made possible by Angola Parks and Recreation Director Matt Hanna and the Farmers State Bank of Angola. He also thanked Hubie Ashcraft, The Hubie Ashcraft Band and Megan Mullins Owen for visiting Angola once again.
