Two people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Wednesday and Thursday by police officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jerry L. Bowers, 52, of the 500 block of Oakwood Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 341 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• Damian J. Shelton, 27, of the 6500 block of Hackberry, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 400W at C.R. 700S, Hudson, on a fugitive warrant.
