When a feasibility study looked at the potential for Headwaters Junction as a downtown Fort Wayne tourist attraction in 2016, plans called for a working railroad roundhouse and park with train rides that would draw about 60,000 visitors a year to the St. Marys riverfront location, creating just under 2,000 jobs and having an economic impact of around $64 million.
That dream started a decade ago has shifted northward in the state to Angola, where steam locomotive No. 765 is chugging along, with 90% of its events having sold out within three weeks of their announcement.
However, as the plans have scaled back to a renovated depot and stationary train car now parked beside Fort Wayne Outfitters on the north side of the St. Marys River from Promenade Park, the junction group has changed its name.
Headwaters Junction became Pufferbelly Junction about a month ago, Don Steininger, vice president of the Pufferbelly Junction board, said.
The name Pufferbelly comes from the historical nickname for any steam locomotive. It’s also the name of a trail along a former New York Central railroad corridor. When completed, the rail-trail will run from downtown Fort Wayne to the northern Allen County border.
Steininger stood this week in the restored vintage passenger car, now named the Spirit of Fort Wayne, in its spot at 1010 Cass St. Fresh red, white and blue graphics cover the car.
Originally, the group planned to have a grand opening of the car and depot, with a company contracted to serve ice cream, sandwiches and the like, but that just became too much of a time crunch, Steininger said.
Now they’re looking at next spring, with Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, planning to provide the eats and treats, Steininger said. They would like to open the train for public tours during events, including this year’s Night of Lights when the downtown Santa and reindeer display is lighted.
Beginning Oct. 1, rentals will begin for 3-hour blocks costing $300, plus a $100 partially refundable deposit after cleaning and damages are deducted. Landscaping is scheduled for around the car and parking lot.
Inside, visitors are greeted by dark club chairs with small round tables, blue-and-white bench seating, and other pieces that Steininger found online and a carved bar that Steininger had made by a Amish craftsman. The car has a wheelchair lift. A gazebo is in place outside, with one of three benches having come from the depot, though it wasn’t original, Steininger said.
The depot has elements from its original days, including some shelves made from the window molding, that are incorporated into the design. Original pine flooring has been installed, showing the difference in the flooring between the baggage and waiting areas. Shelves on one wall will include railroad-themed merchandise for sale.
All aboard for Angola
Time doesn’t stand still and neither has Kelly Lynch, president of Pufferbelly Junction and vice president of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, Inc. The latter group of volunteers operates the 765 excursions.
Lynch has taken the dream he had for Fort Wayne and moved it to Angola, where over the summer the railroad society’s Indiana Rail Experience included the Indiana Ice Cream Train, with tickets starting at $15, and the Indiana Wine & Spirit Train, costing about $90. The excursions drew over 5,000 people on a dozen operating days.
Lynch said the society is looking to expand the excursions next year, which eventually could be 30-40 operating days. The society just announced two Happy Hour excursions at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30, a 2.5-hour roundtrip excursion departing Pleasant Lake. Tickets are $75 and $85.
The train runs on the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company’s rails, a shortline of 105 miles running through northeastern Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern lower Michigan now in its 30th year.
“The railroad park concept, the only thing that is really changing or evolving is the ZIP code,” Lynch said. “We’re obviously starting over in terms of site selection and funding up here But we have this incredible amount of community support and affinity for this idea.”
Steuben County, where Angola is the county seat, is looking for opportunities for year-round attractions, Lynch said, as many lakegoers head home after the summer season.
“Up here (in Angola), the sky’s almost the limit,” Lynch said.
