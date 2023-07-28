ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday.
The event is free and no appointment time is needed. All childhood vaccines will be available.
The event will be held at Central Gymnasium, 403 S. Martha St., from noon to 7 p.m.
The Steuben County Health Department will register children at Central Gym and you will be directed to the Health Department to get the vaccines when it is your turn.
People with questions should contact the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1525, or Jenny Adkins, MSD school nurse at 665-2854, ext. 1215, or email jadkins@msdsc.us, which is preferred because school is not in session.
