Today
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Department head meetings, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• Northeast Indiana Community Corrections, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, noon.
• Hudson Plan Commission, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, Brushy Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha Street, Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
