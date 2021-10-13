PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake History Museum, operated by the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, has been open a few short months and area residents have been hard at work to fill its gallery with tangible Pleasant Lake history.
Earlier this week John Hevel, a Pleasant Lake High School graduate class of 1956, donated a 122-year-old wall clock to the museum. Made in 1899, the clock was given to the bank by the Chadwick and Ransburg Department Store.
Hevel inherited the clock from his mother, Ruth (Hevel) Harmon, when she passed away in 2012.
Established in 1914 with $25,000 in assets, Harmon was employed by the First State Bank of Pleasant Lake. Harmon acquired the clock in 1934 after the Great Depression forced the bank to close its doors.
“When it closed, employees were asked if they would like to take anything with them,” said member of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, Elten Powers. “She wanted the wall clock.”
For the next 78 years, Harmon kept the clock hanging on her wall.
“Thank you, John, for providing this treasure to help preserve and tell the story of Pleasant Lake,” Powers said.
The museum is open from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays and by appointment at 403-1803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.