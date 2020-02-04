BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights thespians brought home a number of awards after the Indiana State Thespian Conference held Jan. 24-26.
And, for the fourth consecutive year, the troupe achieved the distinction of Gold Honor Troupe.
"Gold Honor Troupe means we have achieved the highest level of accolade at the state chapter awards," said Director Corrine Reed.
The troupe's application for honor recognition was presented last summer at a leadership conference.
Reed said they had to earn points in the categories of productions, community service efforts, participation and theater outreach.
"We have excellent participation here that earns us our recognition as a Gold Honor Troupe," she said.
The tech team competed in events such as knot tying, folding backdrops, props quick change and hanging and focusing lights, also bringing home a number of awards.
Principal Jeremy Swander said the tech teams of Trey Best, Holden Frazier, Gabe Reed, Carver Teller, Grant Teller, Jodi Scofield and Madelyn Wylie won in 13 of the 19 tech categories.
He also said the tech team consisting of Frazier, Reed and both Teller's was recognized as the top tech team in the state.
"All seven of these students will be moving onto nationals in June in Bloomington," Swander said.
Several students in the troupe took part in the International Thespian Excellence Awards at the conference, all earning excellent ratings in their events.
For those events, students picked pieces from shows to memorize and perform, said Reed.
Winners included Mallori McGraw, David Claudy and Travis Elliott in the monologues category, Kiana Allshouse and Gabe Reed in duet acting and Carver Teller, Trey Best, Travis Elliott and Samuel Updike in group acting.
"I'm very proud of them," Reed said of her students. "A great showing, as always."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.