ANGOLA — An Angola teen was arrested Monday evening on a warrant alleging Level 4 felony burglary.
If convicted, Joshua Ryan Staley, 18, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, could be sentenced to two to 12 years in prison. He was lodged in Steuben County Jail pending a $500 bond.
Staley allegedly broke into a house in the 600 block of West Pleasant Street on Sept. 5 or 6, stealing seven video games and a controller. According to court documents, he entered by damaging a screen on a bedroom window. Nothing else was reported stolen.
The property was found at Money Source in Angola. To pawn the games, Staley provided his personal information and a thumb print.
The property owner had to pay $40 to get the games back, say court documents.
