PLEASANT LAKE — A holiday drive-through Christmas at Camp with a long light display marveled the crowds at the Anthony Wayne Scout Reservation area the past two weekends.
Scout Executive John Gliot said that the event was a celebration of Christmas that they put together with volunteers because they wanted to open up to the public to give a chance to the local community to come over to the property.
“So, we thought we’d be able to open it up and invite everybody in and do a little bit of celebrating,” said Gliot.
Director of Camping Properties and Restoration for the Anthony Wayne Area Council Betsy Yankowiak said that the volunteers helped to put up almost three-mileS worth of Christmas lights, at the Scout reservation.
She said that the event started with a local state trooper Tim Fisher who lived nearby mentioning that he had too many Christmas lights at home that he wanted to decorate the park with them. Camp officials agreed and invited another 10-15 local sponsors, including Angola Street Department that donated red ball lamps that were usually seen on the Angola mound, to provide more.
The community support for the event was amazing, said Yankowiak. The first weekend the event closed with about 300 cars passing through the area, and the second weekend there were over 350 cars.
“Families and lots of visitors are joining us to enjoy the Christmas lights,” said Yankowiak.
She said that they wanted to show to the public what they did at the camp for youth development, character development, learning skills, and career development. Besides, said Yankowiak, it helped attract visitors in the season when there were no campers in the area.
Along with seeing Santa and enjoying the Christmas lights, the visitors of the camp could get a cup of free chocolate and free milk and cookies, and special treats were available for those who managed to spot a Sasquatch in the woods on the premises.
“It was kind of a fun opportunity for folks,” said Yankowiak.
District Executive Steve Higgins said that special treats for those who saw Sasquatch were candies and invitations to join the Scout movement. At the event the visitors could also watch a giant toy railroad put up by Kenny Miller.
Miller said he had had this railroad for about 15 years, and he had built it with his late wife Bonnie, who passed away a few years ago, and their son Dennis, and they decided to give the railroad to the scouts now.
“We just started with a couple of houses, and I just kept adding to it all the time,” said Miller.
Dennis Miller said that the railroad that was displayed at the Scout event was just a part of the whole railroad that the family constructed over the years. Miller said the other part of the railroad was placed in their yard.
Miller, who made the mountain for the exhibit, said that the road started as something small before it developed in a large-scale project, as Kenny Miller “wanted to add more and more.”
“So, it just got bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and bigger,” said Miller.
Audience said they enjoyed the event. Ashlee Huff said she came with her two daughters to the fest because her son was a boy scout, and they wanted to see the Christmas lights.
Mary Burns, who came to the event with her daughter Brittney Burns, said they used to work in the camp office before and they had always loved scouting, and they were excited when they learned about the event.
“We heard about this, and we were excited to come up and see what it was all about,” said Mary Burns.
Brittney Burns said what she loved most about the event was that the people could come there and enjoy the site off season.
Marianne Snyder, who came to the event with her sons Nolan, 16, and Mason, 12, said that they enjoyed “a very neat light display and just being out in the countryside and seeing the lights in the woods.”
“It’s beautiful,” said Snyder.
