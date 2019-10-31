FREMONT — The Togetherness Project got its start as a way for students at Fremont High School to get some community service experience without having to set up the projects themselves.
Josh Stuckey, a longtime community member, Fremont alumni and now parent with children in the school system, came up with the idea as a way to have the students really get out to say thank you to you the community that backs and supports the school.
In part, the idea came to him, he said, after the school’s last referendum vote. Stuckey said the community said yes to Fremont Schools, so he wanted to help give back to those people.
“I didn’t get involved with community service until college,” Stuckey said. “I figured out then it’s really not as scary to do.”
Stuckey said Fremont is already a four-star school with an “A” rating and has the best academics around.
“Adding community service like this makes the kids even more prepared to go into the real world,” he said.
When starting the project, Stuckey said he held a call out meeting for some of the grades in the high school, but he wasn’t sure how many students to expect.
That first meeting saw 65 students saying they wanted to help in some way. And the call out wasn’t even for all grade levels, he said.
Since doing their first project this fall, 15 students have been able to help. Stuckey said as fall sports wind down, he expects more will be able to participate because they won’t be busy with practices, matches or games.
Some of the projects they’ve completed so far include power washing the elementary school, sweeping the mulch back into the playground at the elementary school and having students ride along during the Homecoming Parade on the fire trucks.
Originally, Stuckey had asked Fremont Town Marshal Joe Patterson if the students could help with traffic control, but Patterson said they didn’t really need the help and suggested putting students on the fire trucks instead.
Stuckey said during the parade, it’s typically middle school age students and younger riding on top of the trucks.
“But, what happens if there’s a fire?” he said. “Those kids would have to get off the trucks quickly so they can go. That’s where the high school kids could help, if needed.”
Thankfully, that didn’t happen this year, but the students were in place to help, just in case.
Most recently, Stuckey and a few students and teachers met at Little Lambs Daycare, Fremont, to do some work on the playground.
Daycare Director Amber Hukill came up with the project idea, asking Stuckey and his team to help tear out some of the landscape fabric under the rubber mulch.
The fabric has, repeatedly, bunched up under children’s feet, causing them to trip, Hukill said. It was put in place as a weed barrier 13 years ago when the playground was built.
Saturday morning, it started to disappear as the small but mighty group worked to rake away the mulch, remove the fabric and then place the mulch back down before the rain rolled in.
“Nobody has told me no yet,” Stuckey said. “That makes me really happy.”
To do any project, Stuckey said he first has to figure out how to get any needed materials.
The Steuben County Community Foundation, he said, is giving the project a grant to get some basic needs like rakes, shovels and the like so the group will be able to put together days to rake leaves or shovel snow.
“Kids get such a bad rep,” he said. “Instead of criticizing them, we should be teaching and leading them.”
Stuckey said he’s excited that so many students have been willing to come do community service.
“People from Fremont do amazing things,” he said. “We fall into the trap of saying, ‘oh I’m from a small town I can’t do or change anything.’”
But, for Stuckey, Fremont has taught him to lead others, to integrate with others and to expect things at a high standard, because that’s what he came to know at Fremont.
It’s those high expectations and leadership skills he hopes to instill into the students working on The Togetherness Project.
“I want them to be able to seek me out for advice,” he said. “I want to encourage them to continue to be great.”
