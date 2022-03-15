ANGOLA — Trine University's National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship team, which had one member place second at the national event in Atlanta, talks about the competition and preparing for a career in sports on the latest episode of the Trine Center for Sports Studies podcast.
The team, made up of seniors Caleb Gonya, a sport management major from Angola, Hayden Jones, a sport management major from Richmond, and Nikki Maroney, a sport and recreation major from New Buffalo, Michigan, was one of 37 that competed last fall, with individuals advancing to national competition in early February.
Maroney finished second and Jones finished 64th at that event. Trine was also the top-finishing NCAA Division III team and beat out in-state competitors Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI.
In the podcast, each team member shares their experience in the NCSSC, walks through their sales strategies, and gives advice to those looking to chart their path to a career in sports.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies podcast focuses on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. Hosted by Brandon Podgorski, director of Trine's Center for Sports Studies, the podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
