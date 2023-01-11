PRAIRIE HEIGHTS – Prairie Heights High School selected four students as Rising Stars of the Indiana Class 2024. The students were selected based on their academic achievement in a non-competitive recognition program, designed to honor high school juniors for their academic success.
“Congratulations to PHHS’s “Rising Stars of the Indiana Class of 2024 based on their academic achievement: Ethan Wolheter, Thomas Severe, Adilyn Smith, and Mackenzie Blanton!” said Principal Jeremy Swander.
Swander said that every year each school in the state was nominating up to four students for their academic achievements and exam scores.
He added that there was one year when PHHS only nominated three students for that award because the students who held the fourth and the fifth place came so tight that it was impossible to choose only one of them, and the school was only allowed to nominate four people for this award.
“Usually every year it’s four students,” said Swander.
He further added that the program then sends the results to the colleges regarding who the top students are.
“It looks good on application, and when they do apply for colleges,” said Swander.
Adilyn Smith, 16, who came on top of her class, said that they were notified of the award when the school principal asked them to join him down in the office and explained what the award was all about. Smith, who was going to specialize in biology in the future said it was pretty exciting for her to get the award, and she was motivated to study by the opportunity to get scholarships in the future.
“So, you don’t go on debt,” said Smith.
She added that most of their classmates were not very interested in their study results and did not react in a particular way to the award given to their classmates. The parents of the four winners, on the contrary, were excited about it, said the kids.
“It’s an award recognizing the academic skills of the top four people in our class,” said Thomas Severe, 16. “They were proud.”
Severe said that the award might help him to get into a good college or help him to pay for it, but he was not sure yet what he wanted to major in.
Ethan Wolheter, 16, said they did not have a special celebration at home, but his parents said that it was a great job and that he should keep up the good work.
Mackenzie Blanton, 16, said she was surprised, but there wasn’t too much to the award except that it would look nice on college applications.
“There wasn’t too much to it,” said Blanton.
