ANGOLA — After a hiatus last year, Angola Civil War Days and American History Fest returns Sept. 27-29 at Commons Park.
An added attraction this year is a special presentation on Friday, Sept. 26, by award-winning author Eddie Price at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
“We will have a new time slot on Friday night with Eddie Price presenting ‘1812: Remember the Raisin’ at 6 p.m.,” said event organizer Tom Frederick. Price, of Hawesville, Kentucky, recently published “An Unlikely Trio — The Winners of the 1913 Kentucky Derby” in conjunction with Prices’ new portrayal for the Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua program of Roscoe Goose, the jockey in the book.
Price will also be presenting “Lincoln’s Brown Water Navy” and “What I Saw at Cane Ridge” during Civil War Days. He will do a frontier homemaking session during Friday’s educational day, when more than 100 area school children are expected to attend the living history event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“On kids’ day, I will have a 4-foot model flatboat, complete with sweeps, ladders, ramp bales, barrels and farm animals,” said Price, “also, a display of frontier tools, farm implements and cooking utensils to talk about homemaking on the frontier.”
With a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and masters from Western Kentucky University, Price taught history for 36 years, 31 years at Hancock County High School. He also taught part-time classes for 21 years at Owensboro Community and Technical College.
He is scheduled to talk about “Lincoln’s Brown Water Navy” at 1 p.m. on Saturday. He said it is “a look at the gunboats used on western rivers in the American Civil War.”
His Sunday morning program, in conjunction with a period church service at 10 a.m., is called “Cane Ridge Revival.” Price, who is acclaimed for his book “Widder’s Landing,” retells stories from the 1800s and early 1900s, when Americans west of the Appalachian Mountains, especially Kentuckians, prefaced outdoor brush arbor sermons and tent revivals with the prayer: “Lord, make it like you did at Cane Ridge.”
Through dramatic interpretation, Price retells the story of Cane Ridge one week in August 1801, when more than 25,000 people including the governor converged on Paris, Kentucky.
“When politicians and sociologists use the term Bible Belt, they can trace the origin back to Cane Ridge,” Price says in a synopsis of the presentation.
Others appearing during Civil War Days include people portraying Teddy Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin, Frederick Douglas, Abe Lincoln, the Gen. Baron Von Steuben and other historical regional and national characters.
At 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the War of 1812 colors will be posted and the “Star-Spangled Banner” played prior to the recognition of the 100th birthday of the American Legion.
This year’s free newsletter, under The Steuben Republican banner, gives a synopsis of the creation of the American Legion as well as the stories of Steuben County’s American Legion posts. It also has information about the pre-Legion posts throughout the county, called Grand Army of the Republic.
The schedule of events is listed in the free newsletter. Camps, demonstrators and historical re-enactors will be set up in the park throughout the weekend.
High points include Saturday’s kickoff at 10 a.m. when President Lincoln will arrive at Public Square in downtown Angola with a greeting by Mayor Richard Hickman. That evening, after the camps close, the public is welcomed to join in a period dance that starts at 6:30 p.m. The dance is expected to last until 10:30 p.m. or later with a bonfire and skirmishes starting at 9:30 p.m.
There will be Civil War skirmishes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Auburn Community Band will perform the “1812 Overture” with cannon fire and other patriotic music at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The newsletter is attached to the online version of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.